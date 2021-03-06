work-for-line-4-of-athens-metro-set-to-begin-in-may

Work for Line 4 of the Athens metro is slated to begin by May, when the first two construction sites at both ends of the route will be set up, in Galatsi and Katehaki.

The construction sites are set to mark the beginning of a period of turmoil for the capital, expected to last for at least a decade. However, the line’s construction will usher in the most radical changes to the capital’s traffic map since the post-Olympic era, as it is expected to provide respite to some of the most densely populated areas of the Greek capital.

Attiko Metro will sign the first of the two basic contracts for the construction of the new line with the ERETBO construction company. The contract concerns the laying of the groundwork where the 15 stations and the nine shafts of the line will be constructed.

Among the issues that could cause delays is the discovery of antiquities underground.