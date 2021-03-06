NEWS

Seismologists to release report on double quake on Monday

seismologists-to-release-report-on-double-quake-on-monday
[InTime News]

Seismologists who have been gathered in Tyrnavos in central Greece over the past few days are expected to release the initial findings on Monday of an investigation into two large quakes that rocked the area last week.

Thessaly Regional Governor Kostas Agorastos told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the country’s foremost experts have gathered in Tyrnavos in the wake of Wednesday morning’s 6.3-Richter quake in Damasi and Thursday evening’s 5.9-magnitude tremor in the area between Mesohori and Elassona, further north.

There has been some debate among experts over whether the two earthquakes were part of the same sequence or isolated events.

Earthquake
READ MORE
A collapsed church in Mesochori in central Greece .[Intime News]
NEWS

Scientists expect more aftershocks in central Greece

[Giorgos Kydonas/InTime News]
NEWS

State of emergency declared in three areas of central Greece

A badly damaged house is seen in Mesochori, outside Elassona, on Thursday, after Wednesday’s first big earthquake. [Giorgos Kydonas/InTime News]
NEWS

Second Larissa quake causes widespread damage

5-9-magnitude-tremor-hits-central-greece0
NEWS

5.9 magnitude tremor hits central Greece

A girl standing outside a tent, uses a blanket to stay warm after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece, Thursday, March 4, 2021. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP]
NEWS

Thousands spend night outdoors after powerful quake

5-2-magnitude-aftershock-strikes-central-greece-widely-felt0
NEWS

5.2-magnitude aftershock strikes central Greece, widely felt