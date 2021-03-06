seismologists-to-release-report-on-double-quake-on-monday

Seismologists who have been gathered in Tyrnavos in central Greece over the past few days are expected to release the initial findings on Monday of an investigation into two large quakes that rocked the area last week.

Thessaly Regional Governor Kostas Agorastos told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the country’s foremost experts have gathered in Tyrnavos in the wake of Wednesday morning’s 6.3-Richter quake in Damasi and Thursday evening’s 5.9-magnitude tremor in the area between Mesohori and Elassona, further north.

There has been some debate among experts over whether the two earthquakes were part of the same sequence or isolated events.