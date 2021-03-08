NEWS EAST MED

Diplomatic sources reportedly deny claims of Turkey-Egypt EEZ delineation talks

diplomatic-sources-reportedly-deny-claims-of-turkey-egypt-eez-delineation-talks

Diplomatic sources in Egypt have denied claims that Cairo and Ankara are engaged in talks over exclusive economic zone (EEZ) delineation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the same sources, cited by the Arab News website, Egypt remains committed to Greece and Cyprus.

“The Egyptian side is sticking to its position rejecting the maritime agreement signed between the Libyan Government of National Accord and Ankara,” the sources said, according to the report.

“Egypt’s respect for the maritime borders of the Mediterranean countries is not new and Turkey’s attempts to claim that the two countries have negotiated is incorrect,” the sources said.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested Turkey had been invited to negotiate a maritime demarcation agreement with Egypt in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is on Monday expected to visit Cairo and Nicosia.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
[InTime News]
EAST MED

Athens analyzing Egypt statement by Cavusoglu

fm-plans-trips-amid-energy-developments0
NEWS

FM plans trips amid energy developments

[InTime News]
EAST MED

PM, Egypt’s el-Sisi discuss developments in East Med

[InTime News]
NEWS

Ex-US ambassador tweets in support of Greek government on hunger strike

turkey-says-demarcation-deal-with-egypt-possible0
NEWS

Turkey says demarcation deal with Egypt possible

cavusoglu-calls-dendias-to-convey-solidarity-after-earthquake0
NEWS

Cavusoglu calls Dendias to convey solidarity after earthquake