hunger-striker-koufodinas-lodges-appeal-with-supreme-court

Convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who has been on hunger strike for over 60 days, has lodged an appeal with the Council of State to halt his transfer to the maximum-security Domokos penitentiary as he claims the move to be unconstitutional.

His legal team is also asking for a temporary injunction to freeze the transfer until its legality has been established by the country’s highest court.

Koufodinas, 62, recently had his second appeal rejected at the local court in Lamia, in central Greece. However, the court’s decision indicated that the Council of State would be the responsible body to decide on the issue. A decision may be issued as early as Tuesday.