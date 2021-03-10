NEWS

High number of intubations as 2,633 new virus cases are reported

Greek health authorities reported 2,633 new coronavirus infections in the country on Wednesday, with intubations rising to 479.

Once again, most cases were recorded in the wider Athens region with 1,322, while Thessaloniki had 283 new infections and Achaia reported 84.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said there were 43 new deaths bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,886.

EODY conducted 51,782 tests throughout the country in the past 24 hours, with the positivity rate hovering at 5.08 percent. 

The same rate averaged 4.31 percent in the period March 1-7 for a total of 324,203 tests.

