Snow expected overnight in areas of northern Greece

[Yiannis Papanikos/Intime News]

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service is forecasting snow for low altitude areas of northern Greece late on Wednesday night and through to Thursday afternoon.

It is expected to snow heavily particularly in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. The inclement weather is part of a wider cold front that is sweeping across Greece.  

Rainfall and a few storms are expected across most of the rest of Greece on Thursday, as well as snow in higher altitude areas.  

