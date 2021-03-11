NEWS

Dozens detained in police sit-in evacuation at Thessaloniki university

Banner at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, on Thursday. [Dimitris Tosidis/ANA-MPA]

Greek riot police squads detained 33 people during an operation to evacuate a sit-in at a building of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki housing the rectorate early Thursday morning.

The detainees include 26 men and 7 women, of which 32 are Greek nationals and one is Cypriot, according to Greek Police (ELAS). Nineteen are students at the university while the remaining 14 are outsiders.

Streets around the building were closed to traffic by police forces ahead of the evacuation.

Information of a possible police operation at the rectorate were already circulating on Monday, while clashes were reported later that day when 100 people attempted to enter the building during a protest march, responding to a call on a website to boost the sit-in.

During the skirmishes, one individual was arrested and charged with violating laws on weapons after officers found a knife and a lath hammer in his backback. Another four people who were detained were later released.

