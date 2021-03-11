NEWS

Train derailment reported in Patras

[ANA-MPA]

A train in the northern Peloponnese derailed on Thursday morning, but no one was injured.

The Patras Suburban railway, carrying just five passengers onboard and heading to Kaminia in western Achaia, had just left the station of Agios Andreas when it went off the rails.

It was not clear what caused the derailment. 

Train services on the line have been suspended as crews are trying to remove the carriage from the tracks.

The Patras Suburban railway connects the city’s two ends, from Agios Andreas to Rio and Agios Vasileios.

Transport
