moderate-tremor-shakes-central-greece

A 4.4-magnitude tremor hit on Monday evening a region in central Greece which has recently seen a spike in seismic activity.

The quake’s epicentre was 17 kilometres southwest of Elassona at a depth of 6.6 kilometres, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The town is in a region at the centre of a 6.0-magnitude quake on March 3, which killed one man and damaged dozens of buildings in the surrounding villages.

Another tremor measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the same area on March 12.