e-form-for-new-driving-license

The Infrastructure and Transport Ministry has announced that from Thursday Greek driving license holders in Attica who are seeking to replace their existing license will be able to submit the required forms and documents online.

The required paperwork that can be submitted online includes the applicant’s photo and signature.

“This development will simplify the everyday life of Greek citizens and businesspeople and modernizes the ministry’s infrastructure,” said Deputy Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis.

Applicants will be able to log on to drivers-vehicles.services.gov.gr using their Greek government Taxisnet credentials to view the required forms to replace their current driving license.