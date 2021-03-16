NEWS

University calls for return to classroom teaching

Panteion University’s senate has warned against the impact of remote classes, which continue for a third semester, on the quality of education.

In a statement Monday, the senate, echoing student calls, highlighted what it believes to be a decline in the quality of teaching due to the pandemic and called for more efforts to implement all necessary measures to safely return to in-person teaching.It also called for more government support for students who do not have access online teaching.

The senate also took a stand on the contentious issue of police on campuses. Citing recent cases of alleged police misconduct, it emphasized its opposition to the education reform bill for the creation of a special university police force. 

“The latest violent events we’ve seen in society and at universities, and the police presence in and around universities creates justified worries about the maintenance of academic peace,” it said. 

