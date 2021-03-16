NEWS COVID MEASURES

Experts meeting on Wednesday to address bid for gradual lockdown easing

[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Greece’s committee of health experts on the coronavirus crisis is due to convene on Wednesday to discuss the latest epidemiological data and to address plans for a gradual reopening of economic activity.

The committee, which has been advising the government on its policy guidelines since the start of the pandemic, will also be examining the existing lockdown measures and proposing where changes can be made that will facilitate an easing of restrictions while safeguarding public health.

The government hopes to be able to start lifting restrictions on retail commerce towards the end of the month to ease pressure on the beleaguered economy, but also in acknowledgment of lockdown fatigue that is becoming evident from increasing violations of health rules.

It is also hoped that schools will be able to reopen at the end of March and some lesiure activities to be allowed in April or early May.

Any gradual lifting of measures will also depend on the progress of the country’s vaccination campaign, experts say, noting that thge wider the coverage the closer a reopening becomes. 

