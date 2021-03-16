Intubations jump to 605; 59 patients die of Covid-19

The total number of patients who were intubated in Covid-19 hospital units jumped to 605 on Tuesday from 564 on Monday, the new data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) revealed in its daily bulletin.

Another 1,505 patients have left ICU since the start of the pandemic last year.

New infections stood at 1,533 from 1,134 on Monday, raising the total number to 223,789.

The data showed 59 more patients died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,196.