high-number-of-new-virus-cases-expected

The number of new coronavirus cases are expected to surpass the 3,000 mark on Wednesday, confirming fears that an early end to the lockdown will be risky.

In fact, it is estimated that the number of new infections will remain high until the first ten days of April.

In the afternoon government briefing on the pandemic, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias is expected to provide an update on the capacity of ICUs as well as the private hospital facilities that will be used to alleviate the strain caused on public hospitals by the pandemic.