NEWS

Taxi driver charged with scamming senior citizens

taxi-driver-charged-with-scamming-senior-citizens

A 25-year-old taxi driver was arrested for defrauding senior citizens during late-night rides in Athens, Greek Police said on Wednesday.

The suspect would primarily target elderly people outside hospitals and public transport stations and would ask them to pay with their credit card. He would then produce a device that looked like a POS and ask them for their PIN which was stored by the device.

The taxi driver would then return a different card to the passenger, one that he had stolen from a previous passenger, and use the new card to either withdraw cash from the victim’s account or to purchase goods.

The ongoing police investigation has identified nine cases of fraud from which the taxi driver allegedly stole approximately 15,000 euros.

The suspect is facing charges of theft and computer fraud.

Crime
READ MORE
ex-swimming-official-remanded-for-sexual-abuse-of-two-girls0
#METOO

Ex-swimming official remanded for sexual abuse of two girls

erasmus-students-from-france-busted-for-throwing-party-in-thessaloniki0
NEWS

Erasmus students from France busted for throwing party in Thessaloniki

[InTime News]
NEWS

Family of 23-year-old Athens crash victim donate organs

suspects-in-policeman-s-beating-jailed-pending-trial0
NEWS

Suspects in policeman’s beating jailed pending trial

[InTime News]
NEWS

Kathimerini and Skai office building attacked

[Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
NEA SMYRNI RIOT

Chief suspect in police officer attack to testify on Saturday