taxi-driver-charged-with-scamming-senior-citizens

A 25-year-old taxi driver was arrested for defrauding senior citizens during late-night rides in Athens, Greek Police said on Wednesday.

The suspect would primarily target elderly people outside hospitals and public transport stations and would ask them to pay with their credit card. He would then produce a device that looked like a POS and ask them for their PIN which was stored by the device.

The taxi driver would then return a different card to the passenger, one that he had stolen from a previous passenger, and use the new card to either withdraw cash from the victim’s account or to purchase goods.

The ongoing police investigation has identified nine cases of fraud from which the taxi driver allegedly stole approximately 15,000 euros.

The suspect is facing charges of theft and computer fraud.