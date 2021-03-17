PM, Egyptian President discuss Libya developments
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed developments in the region in a phone call on Wednesday.
The two leaders also shared a positive evaluation of recent developments in Libya and stressed the importance of supporting the country’s new unity government and assisting it in leading the country to free elections in December.
They also praised the strong bilateral relations cultivated between the two Mediterranean countries.