NEWS

PM, Egyptian President discuss Libya developments

pm-egyptian-president-discuss-libya-developments
[InTime News]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed developments in the region in a phone call on Wednesday.

The two leaders also shared a positive evaluation of recent developments in Libya and stressed the importance of supporting the country’s new unity government and assisting it in leading the country to free elections in December.

They also praised the strong bilateral relations cultivated between the two Mediterranean countries.

Politics
READ MORE
probe-to-target-syriza-mp0
NEWS

Probe to target SYRIZA MP

nd-distances-itself-from-mep-s-vote-on-abortion-rights0
NEWS

ND distances itself from MEP’s vote on abortion rights

opposition-accuses-gov-t-of-lackluster-mobilization-of-private-sector-in-covid-battle0
NEWS

Opposition accuses gov’t of lackluster mobilization of private sector in Covid battle

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

Shorter weekend curfew, fewer movement curbs mulled

[Shutterstock]
FOREIGN POLICY

Italian House ratifies sea border

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

PM, opposition leader accuse each other of fostering division