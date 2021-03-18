NEWS

Four injured after police chase ends in car crash in central Athens

Police officers are seen at the site of a car crash in central Athens that left four injured. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA]

Four people were injured in a car crash following a police pursuit in central Athens on Thursday. 

The incident occurred on Liosion Street when the driver of a stolen vehicle collided with two motorcycles, then hit several parked cars and finally smashed into a tree while trying to flee arrest. 

The drivers of the two motorcycles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The third injured person was the fleeing suspect who was arrested at the scene along with his accomplice. The fourth victim was a woman who was injured when the driver of the bus she was on board braked abruptly to avoid a collision with the speeding car.

Liosion Street was closed to traffic in both directions from Siokou Street to Agiou Meletiou, while crews tried to remove the oil spilled on the road.

