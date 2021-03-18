nine-more-officers-being-probed-over-nea-smyrni-violence

A banner reading ‘police out of our neighborhoods’ is suspended in the Nea Smyrni square where a police officer was captured on camera hitting a 29-year-old resident with a non-regulation collapsible baton on the afternoon of Sunday, March 7. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Nine more officers from the police’s rapid response DIAS squad are under investigation over a violent incident in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni on March 7, during what should have been a routine inspection for violations of Covid restrictions, Kathimerini understands.

One member of the first 10-man DIAS unit that was dispatched to make spot checks has already been suspended for using excessive force against a 29-year-old resident who took issue with police officers fining two families for allegedly being out of their homes without the proper authorization.

The other nine have been ordered to submit written accounts.

A police source told Kathimerini that the officers’ claim that they only used force after coming under attack by some 30 locals who disagreed with the checks has been corroborated by witnesses. None of those witnesses, however, is willing to testify under oath, the source added.