Drug gang busted following raids in Athens and Corinth

drug-gang-busted-following-raids-in-athens-and-corinth
A police handout photo shows some of the drugs and other evidence that was seized in the raids.

A police operation in Athens and Corinth last week led to the arrest of eight people suspected of running a drug racket and possibly being involved in the attempted murder of a foreign national on February 26 in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Agios Panteleimonas.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said its officers seized a Kalashnikov assault rifle, two handguns, a shotgun, nearly half a kilogram of cannabis, 5 grams of cocaine and six marijuana plants from a hydroponic nursery during multiple raids.

One of the suspects, a 38-year-old man described only as a foreign national, is believed to have run the gang and also to have been one of two suspects in February’s attempted murder.

[InTime News]
