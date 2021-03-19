NEWS

French defence minister, Russian PM to stand in for leaders on March 25

French Defense Minister Florence Parly and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will replace their respective leaders in attending the celebrations on March 25 in Athens, commemorating the bicentennial of the beginning of the country’s War of Independence in 1821, according to sources.

The news came after French President Emmanuel Macron cancelled his visit on Friday due to a month-long lockdown imposed on Paris and parts of northern France to halt the spread of the coronavirus. 

Mishustin will arrive in Athens on March 24 and meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis before attending the celebrations the next day.

The Greek government has also invited Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

