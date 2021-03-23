dendias-meets-german-cdu-chairman

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday met with the premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) Armin Laschet in Dusseldorf.

Talks focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, Europe’s migration policy, as well as Greece-Turkey relations and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is a welcome signal that NATO-partner Turkey has stopped exploration for natural gas in the Aegean. Hence, the path is now open again for a constructive dialogue [between the two sides],” Laschet said.

“The aim now is to solve the key issue of maritime borders,” he said.