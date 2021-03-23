NEWS

Dendias meets German CDU chairman

dendias-meets-german-cdu-chairman

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday met with the premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia and leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) Armin Laschet in Dusseldorf. 

Talks focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, Europe’s migration policy, as well as Greece-Turkey relations and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is a welcome signal that NATO-partner Turkey has stopped exploration for natural gas in the Aegean. Hence, the path is now open again for a constructive dialogue [between the two sides],” Laschet said.

“The aim now is to solve the key issue of maritime borders,” he said.

Politics
READ MORE
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is shown around the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier during a visit on Tuesday [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office/ANA]
NEWS

PM welcomed aboard US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Crete 

[Kelly M. Agee/via Intime News]
NEWS

PM visiting US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Crete on Tuesday

possible-recognition-of-armenian-genocide-will-rattle-us-turkey-relations-says-strategist0
NEWS

Possible recognition of Armenian Genocide will rattle US-Turkey relations, says strategist

mitsotakis-macron-hold-telephone-call0
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Macron hold telephone call

dendias-welcomes-borrell-s-report-points-out-omissions0
NEWS

Dendias welcomes Borrell’s report, points out omissions

eu-rebuffs-uk-calls-to-ship-astrazeneca-covid-vaccines-from-europe0
NEWS

EU rebuffs UK calls to ship AstraZeneca Covid vaccines from Europe