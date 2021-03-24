NEWS

Greece welcomes foreign dignitaries to commemorate bicentennial

The government has issued a schedule of meetings with visiting foreign leaders and officials expected in Athens on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate Greece’s bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence. 

Events include meetings of Russian, British and French officials with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and a state dinner by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and will culminate with a military parade on Greek Independence Day, March 25.

Mitsotakis will receive Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at Maximos Mansion at 11.45 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Russian Federation Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be welcomed at Athens International Airport by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Mitsotakis will receive Mishustin at Maximos Mansion at 2.30 p.m. the same day. Their meeting will be followed by joint statements. 

Later on Wednesday, Prince of Wales Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla will be welcomed by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias at 5.35 p.m., while French Defense Minister Florence Parly will arrive in Athens at 7.05 p.m. 

Mitsotakis and his spouse, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, will welcome all guests to the newly refurbished National Gallery at 6.15 p.m. on Wednesday, where the premier, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and National Gallery Director Marina Lambraki-Plaka will deliver addresses, followed by a tour of the gallery.

The event will also be attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, French Ambassador to Greece Patrick Maisonneuve, British Ambassador Kate Smith, the President of the Greece 2021 committee Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki and her spouse Theodoros Aggelopoulos, and Louvre Museum President Jean-Luc Martinez. 

The day’s proceedings will conclude with an official dinner at the Presidential Mansion at 8.30 p.m. 

On Thursday, Greek Independence Day, internationally acclaimed soprano Anastasia Zannis will sing the national anthem as the Greek flag is hoisted on the Acropolis hill at 8.00 a.m. A liturgy will follow at Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens at 8.30 a.m., before a wreath-laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier Monument at Syntagma Square at 9.20 a.m. 

The military parade will begin at 10.00 a.m., in the presence of political, military leaders and visiting guests. 

Following the parade, Mitsotakis will meet with Prince Charles at Maximos Mansion at 12.30 p.m., prior to the latter’s departure at 2.45 p.m. [ANA-MPA]

 

