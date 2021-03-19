NEWS

Prince Charles, Camilla to visit Greece for Independence Day celebrations


[Geoff Pugh/Pool via Reuters]

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall confirmed on Friday that they will visit Athens on March 24-15 to participate in the events marking the bicentenary of the Greek War of Independence.

The visit comes at the request of the British Government and follows an invitation from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Clarence House said in a press release.

The bicentenary event’s Independence Day celebrations will take place from the evening of March 24 and will conclude on March 25. 

The two royals will attend a reception at the newly re-opened National Gallery of Greece on the evening of March 24 hosted by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma Square and a traditional military parade on the March 25. 

