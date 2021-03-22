NEWS

French assembly loans rare tapestry to Greek Parliament

[Assemblée Nationale]

France’s parliament has loaned a rare tapestry depicting “The School of Athens,” an 18th century fresco by the Italian High Renaissance master Raphael, to the Greek House. 

The loan was described as a gesture of commemoration of the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence.

In a message on Twitter, Secretary General of the Hellenic Parliament George Mylonakis thanked French lawmakers for the gesture and described the work as “an ode to Greek thought that laid the foundations of Democracy.” 

The tapestry has adorned the Plenary Hall in the French assembly since 1879.

1821 Anniversary
