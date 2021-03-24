In letter to Greek counterpart, Putin stresses importance of Athens-Moscow ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Greece on the 200th anniversary of its War of Independence against Ottoman rule, while stressing the importance of bilateral ties between Athens and Moscow.

“We attach great importance to relations with Greece, which are based on long-standing friendship as well as cultural and spiritual proximity,” Putin said in a letter to his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Putin said that the “Greek and Russian History Year,” which coincides with Greece’s bicentennial, “will contribute to the strengthening of mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.”