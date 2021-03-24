ajc-head-celebrates-greek-independence-day

David Harris, the Chief Executive Officer of the American Jewish Committee, has shared a message celebrating the bicentenary of Greek independence on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Greece marks 200th anniversary of its struggle for freedom from occupying Ottoman Turks; I stand with Greece, as I have for decades,” he wrote and highlighted the contributions of Greece to the global community as well as celebrating Greece’s heroism in the Second World War.

However, Harris also looked to the Greece of today.

“I value its US, NATO, EU and Israel ties. I love its beauty, warmth, and spirit,” he concluded, praising not only the geopolitical importance of Greece but its character.