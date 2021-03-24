NEWS

AJC head celebrates Greek Independence Day

David Harris, the Chief Executive Officer of the American Jewish Committee, has shared a message celebrating the bicentenary of Greek independence on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Greece marks 200th anniversary of its struggle for freedom from occupying Ottoman Turks; I stand with Greece, as I have for decades,” he wrote and highlighted the contributions of Greece to the global community as well as celebrating Greece’s heroism in the Second World War.

However, Harris also looked to the Greece of today.

“I value its US, NATO, EU and Israel ties. I love its beauty, warmth, and spirit,” he concluded, praising not only the geopolitical importance of Greece but its character.

1821 Anniversary
An employee of the National Mint works on the die of a commemorative ten euro coin for the 200 years since the Greek War of Independence, depicting former Greek prime minister Eleftherios Venizelos, in Athens, March 19. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
