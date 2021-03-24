Prince Charles, Camilla land in Athens for bicentennial

Prince of Wales Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla arrived in Athens on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the celebrations to mark Greece’s bicentennial of the 1821 War of Independence.

The royal couple were welcomed by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias at the airport and will head directly to the National Gallery where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his spouse, Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, will welcome all their guests to the newly refurbished museum for an inaugural exhibition themed after the Greek Revolution.