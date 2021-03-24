Belgian embassy delivers waffles, chocolates to Athens hospital staff

The Embassy of Belgium in Athens delivered 2,000 waffles and 10 kilos of chocolate bites to staff at the Evangelismos Hospital on Wednesday, as a token of appreciation for their efforts in fighting Covid-19, the embassy announced.

“This is only a symbolic gesture, to convey our respect and gratefulness to the healthcare workers,” Belgian Ambassador to Greece, Françoise Gustin, said.

“At the eve of the celebration of the bicentenary, it seemed to us the right occasion, the healthcare workers are now fighting for people’s lives,” she added, refering to Greece’s 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution on March 25.

She also noted that the date coincides with the 140th anniversary of the laying of foundation stone that led to Evangelismos becoming “a real healthcare reference centre.”

