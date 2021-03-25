white-house-issues-proclamation-for-greek-independence-day

US President Biden released a proclamation celebrating the bicentenary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence, stressing not only the shared values that shaped the American and Greek revolutions but the long history that connects the United States and Greece.

“On Greek Independence Day, we celebrate the history and values that unite the United States of America and the Hellenic Republic. Our Founding Fathers drew inspiration from ancient Greece’s example as they framed our Constitution and formed the world’s first modern democracy,” he stated looking back to the early influence of Greece on the United States.

Biden also spoke highly of the Greek American community, an estimated three million United States citizens, and its organizations, and praised the late Greek American Senator Paul Sarbanes.

“From a young age, I have admired the courage, decency, and honor, that defines the Greek community- the unwillingness to bend or bow in the face of injustice, or to accept abuses of power,” commented President Biden.

Finally, the proclamation highlighted the co-operation between the United States and Greece, praising Greece as a crucial NATO ally and a force for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. It also made special mention of the US Naval base at Souda Bay on the island of Crete, in which the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier recently docked. But the President of the United States also looked to the future.

“As we honor our shared history and accomplishments, we believe the common values that have guided our societies for 200 years will help us accomplish even more together in the years to come,” he said.