Deputy Defense Minister visits small Dodecanese islands

Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis visited the small islands of Lipsi, Arki, and Agathonisi, in the southeastern Aegean Sea on Thursday, to celebrate the bicentenary of Greek Independence.

Transported by a Coast Guard vessel, the deputy minister deposited a wreath on the island of Lipsi, where he met with local dignitaries and members of the Hellenic National Guard.

On Arki, he met the island’s sole student before visiting Agathonisi to inspect the military watchtower, where he also deposited a wreath on a monument commemorating fallen Greek soldiers.

Stefanis was accompanied by the deputy mayor of Patmos.

