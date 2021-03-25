Mitsotakis, Biden hold first call ‘in good atmosphere’

President Joe Biden walks at the end of his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. [Evan Vucci/AP]

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Joe Biden on Thursday night held their first phone call since the latter took office in January.

According to government sources, the phone call lasted half an hour and was held “in very good atmosphere.”

Mitsotakis was expected to raise the issue of Turkish activity in the eastern Mediterranean and of expanding the strategic cooperation between Greece and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Biden remarked on the celebrations marking the bicentenary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence, which were held earlier in the day, noting that Greece is a crucial NATO ally and a force for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.