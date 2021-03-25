NEWS

Mitsotakis, Biden hold first call ‘in good atmosphere’

mitsotakis-biden-hold-first-call-in-good-atmosphere
President Joe Biden walks at the end of his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. [Evan Vucci/AP]

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and US President Joe Biden on Thursday night held their first phone call since the latter took office in January.

According to government sources, the phone call lasted half an hour and was held “in very good atmosphere.”

Mitsotakis was expected to raise the issue of Turkish activity in the eastern Mediterranean and of expanding the strategic cooperation between Greece and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Biden remarked on the celebrations marking the bicentenary of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence, which were held earlier in the day, noting that Greece is a crucial NATO ally and a force for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

US Politics
READ MORE
cavusoglu-says-he-told-us-counterpart-s-400-was-a-done-deal-at-meeting0
NEWS

Cavusoglu says he told US counterpart S-400 was ‘a done deal’ at meeting

us-urges-turkey-not-to-keep-russian-s-400-air-defense-system0
NEWS

US urges Turkey not to keep Russian S-400 air defense system

biden-to-join-eu-leaders-video-conference-in-bid-to-rebuild-ties0
NEA ERA

Biden to join EU leaders’ video conference in bid to rebuild ties

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is shown around the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier during a visit on Tuesday [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office/ANA]
NEWS

PM welcomed aboard US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Crete 

[Kelly M. Agee/via Intime News]
NEWS

PM visiting US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Crete on Tuesday

possible-recognition-of-armenian-genocide-will-rattle-us-turkey-relations-says-strategist0
NEWS

Possible recognition of Armenian Genocide will rattle US-Turkey relations, says strategist