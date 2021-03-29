NEWS

EU’s Johansson in Greece to inspect progress in building new island camps 

eu-s-johansson-in-greece-to-inspect-progress-in-building-new-island-camps

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, is expected to visit the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos and Samos on Monday to assess the progress made by Greek authorities in building the new, permanent facilities that will house arriving migrants.

Writing in a blog post on the European Commission website last Wednesday, the Commissioner said the centres are expected to be up and running before the end of the year, adding that they would not be “closed” facilities.

This, however, contradicts statements made by the Greek government which has said that migrants staying in these camps will not be able to move freely.

Johansson is also expected to announce funding totalling 250 million euros for the new camps.

She will be accompanied by Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis.

Some local groups opposing th creation of the new facilities have announced that they will hold protest rallies during the visit. 

Migration
READ MORE
eu-expected-to-slash-funds-to-greece-for-migrants0
NEWS

EU expected to slash funds to Greece for migrants

european-commission-deputy-visits-quarantine-facility-on-chios0
NEWS

European Commission deputy visits quarantine facility on Chios

[File photo]
NEWS

Another 162 refugees leave for Germany

eu-lawmakers-refuse-to-sign-off-on-border-agency-s-budget0
FRONTEX

EU lawmakers refuse to sign off on border agency’s budget

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, attends a ministerial meeting in Athens, Saturday, March 20. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Med 5 want EU to act as one on migration

From left, Greece's Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis, Interior Minister of Spain Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Italy's Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Cyprus' Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and Byron Camilleri, Malta's Interior Minister make statements following their meeting in Athens, Saturday, March 20, 2021. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Europe’s south calls for more solidarity in new EU migration pact