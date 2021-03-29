EU’s Johansson in Greece to inspect progress in building new island camps 

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, is expected to visit the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos and Samos on Monday to assess the progress made by Greek authorities in building the new, permanent facilities that will house arriving migrants.

Writing in a blog post on the European Commission website last Wednesday, the Commissioner said the centres are expected to be up and running before the end of the year, adding that they would not be “closed” facilities.

This, however, contradicts statements made by the Greek government which has said that migrants staying in these camps will not be able to move freely.

Johansson is also expected to announce funding totalling 250 million euros for the new camps.

She will be accompanied by Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis.

Some local groups opposing th creation of the new facilities have announced that they will hold protest rallies during the visit.