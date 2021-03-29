covid-deaths-and-serious-cases-keep-rising

A man wearing a mask walks past a poster raising awareness on the life-saving work being done by healthcare professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, in downtown Athens, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Greece’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 7,945 on Monday with 65 new fatalities from 54 the day before, while patients needing intubation and intensive care beds also increased to 738 from 725 on Sunday.

In its daily bulletin on Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 1,724 new cases of Covid-19, which is up from Sunday’s 1,449 but still well below last week’s record of 3,586. The new cases stem from the results of 15,607 rapid and molecular tests.

Monday’s hospital admissions figure came to 480, with the average age of Covid-19 patients seeking treatment put at 44 years old and the average age of victims of the novel coronavirus at 79 years old.

EODY also reported that the high rate of admissions has pushed capacity at intensive care Covid-19 wards to just under 84% and at regular Covid wards to 56%.