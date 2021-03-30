NEWS WEATHER

Southeastern Greece bracing for storms, strong winds

[InTime News]

A low-pressure system will be sweeping into the southeastern Aegean area on Wednesday, bringing rain, thunderstorms and strong winds for a brief spell of around 24 hours, the National Observatory of Athens’ weather service has reported.

In an emergency bulletin published on Tuesday, Meteo reported that the stormy weather is expected to affect Crete and the islands of the Dodecanese and the Cyclades, as well as parts of the southeastern Greek mainland, including Athens, though to a lesser extent.

The wet and blustery weather is expected to be most intense during the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 noon and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Meteo said, warning of gale-force winds and high seas in the Aegean that may make sailing perilous.

