marfin-bank-firebombing-case-reopens

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday ordered a new investigation into the firebombing of Marfin Bank’s offices ten years ago, which led to the death of three people, following the emergence of new evidence.

Kathimerini understands that the new evidence could identify individuals who were involved in the attack.

Epameinondas Tsakalis, 36, Paraskevi Zoulia, 32, Angeliki Papathanasopoulou, 32, and her unborn baby died of smoke inhalation on May 5, 2010, after becoming trapped in the Stadiou Street branch of Marfin Bank that was firebombed by anti-austerity rioters who had targeted several businesses in the area.

An Administrative Court of Appeal had recognizing in four rulings in 2018 the civil liability of the State and awarded compensation of 25,000 to 300,000 euros to the plaintiffs – the families of the victims and 24 bank employees.