pharmaceutical-regulator-says-death-of-woman-not-linked-to-astrazeneca-vaccine

Greece’s pharmaceutical regulator (EOF) said on Thursday that the death of a 63-year-old woman in Athens on Wednesday shortly after receiving a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine “does not appear to be linked to the vaccination,” as the woman had a serious preexisting condition.

EOF said it is expecting a full forensic pathology report on the case.

An autopsy conducted on the woman on Wednesday showed that her death was caused by a pulmonary edema brought about by an old heart attack.

Tissue samples have been sent for histological examination to determine if there are any other findings.