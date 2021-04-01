school-reopening-pushed-back-amid-virus-surge

The decision about when to reopen schools has been pushed back by at least a week, despite the government’s willingness to restart face-to-face learning on April 5, as the high number of infections and intubations in Greece strained hospitals to their limits.

The team of experts advising the government on the pandemic recommended against any reopening during its emergency virtual meeting on Wednesday, adding however that any change to this decision will only concern graduating high schoolers.

Therefore, the most optimistic scenario at this point was a possible reopening on April 12.