creation-of-university-police-in-the-final-stretch

The process for the creation of a special force to police universities around the country is in the final stretch, according to officials of the Citizens’ Protection Ministry.

Reports on Thursday said the announcement for the recruitment of 1,033 special guards who will staff the new service is expected to be made in April. The new body will be ready to take up service at the beginning of the new academic year.

Greek lawmakers passed the relevant legislation in February as part of sweeping education reforms. The special police force was deemed necessary by the government to tackle decades of rampant lawlessness and impunity on Greek university campuses.

However, opponents of the move say that it threatens academic freedom established after the end of military rule in the 1970s.