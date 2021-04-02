Identifiers to be introduced on police uniforms, helmets

Greek Police (ELAS) announced on Friday the introduction of identifiers on the garments of police officers and riot police helmets.

All police uniforms will now bear the ID number of the officer visibly emblazoned on their uniform.

In addition to these measures, ELAS said that any non-authorized emblazon will constitute a disciplinary offense.

According to the statement, this will help police maintain professionalism as a top priority of their daily work routine.