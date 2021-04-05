NEWS

Intubations rise to 759; 73 deaths from Covid-19

intubations-rise-to-759-73-deaths-from-covid-19
[Omar Marques/AP]

Greek health authorities reported 1,866 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, raising the overall number to 277,277.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 759 patients with Covid-19 were on ventilators in hospitals, from 749 on Sunday.

EODY said it conducted 16,332 tests in the last 24 hours (6,652 PCR, and 9,680 rapid), with the overall positivity rate jumping to 11.43 percent.

There were also 73 more victims of the pandemic raising the death till to 8,453.

EODY said 783 of the new infections were located in Attica, 245 in Thessaloniki and 112 in Achaia.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
newly-arrived-german-tourist-in-crete-tests-positive-for-covid-190
NEWS

Newly arrived German tourist in Crete tests positive for Covid-19

People are seen queuing outside stores on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street on the first day of the relaunch of retail trade, on Monday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
NEWS

SYRIZA demands minutes from meetings of Covid expert committee

stores-open-amid-virus-surge-to-help-rescue-economy0
NEWS

Stores open amid virus surge to help rescue economy

self-testing-kits-available-as-of-wednesday0
CORONAVIRUS

Self-testing kits available as of Wednesday

greece-extends-restrictions-on-international-flights-to-april-190
NEWS

Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19

coronavirus-1-955-new-cases-78-deaths0
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,955 new cases, 78 deaths