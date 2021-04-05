Intubations rise to 759; 73 deaths from Covid-19

Greek health authorities reported 1,866 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, raising the overall number to 277,277.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 759 patients with Covid-19 were on ventilators in hospitals, from 749 on Sunday.

EODY said it conducted 16,332 tests in the last 24 hours (6,652 PCR, and 9,680 rapid), with the overall positivity rate jumping to 11.43 percent.

There were also 73 more victims of the pandemic raising the death till to 8,453.

EODY said 783 of the new infections were located in Attica, 245 in Thessaloniki and 112 in Achaia.