health-authorities-on-track-for-record-vaccinations-on-monday

Greek health authorities will administer 53,000 Covid-19 jab doses by the end of Monday, setting a new record in daily inoculations, a Health Ministry official said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular briefing on the pandemic, Marios Themistokleous, Health Ministry secretary general for Primary Health Care, said 4,275 vaccinations had been conducted until Monday afternoon and the rest were expected by the end of the day.

A total of 1,877,000 vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination program —1,214,000 people have received the first dose (11.56%) and 663,000 have had both doses (6.31%), he added.

As far as vaccine deliveries are concerned, Themistokleous said Greece expected 1,550,000 from Pfizer in May and 1,700,000 in June; 70,000 from J&J in April, 300,000 in May and 960,000 in June; 450,000 from AstraZeneca for each month for April, May and June; 100,000 from Moderna.

Speaking at the same briefing, the head of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said only one case of thrombosis has been recorded by health authorities in the 340,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that have been administered so far.