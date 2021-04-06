NEWS

Economists in KEFiM poll favor social media rules

economists-in-kefim-poll-favor-social-media-rules
Giorgos Archontas

Six in 10 members of the Greek Panel of Economists at KEFiM, the Athens-based Markos Dragoumis Center for Liberal Studies, favor antitrust measures against big social media platforms given their dominant position in the market and their consequent influence on public opinion.

More specifically, out of the 44 Greek economists surveyed in March, 62% said they favored such measures, versus 18% that disagreed.

In their explanatory comments, the respondents referred to algorithms and their impact on critical areas of public and private life, the risk of information asymmetry, and the problematic nature of some of the self-regulatory measures, such as the active control and restriction of user content.

