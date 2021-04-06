Mitsotakis, Draghi discuss EU efforts to stabilize Libya on sideline of Tripoli visit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Tripoli on Tuesday, as part of his official visit to the country.

At the Libyan capital, the two leaders discussed the need for EU countries to support efforts towards the country’s process of political stabilization and national elections.

As EU countries closest to Libya, Greece and Italy can play a key role both bilaterally as well as in the EU framework, state-run news agency ANA reported.

Mitsotakis and Draghi reportedly also discussed issues pertaining to migration and the EU Recovery Fund. They also discussed their excellent bilateral relations as seen in the mutual agreement on delimiting marine zones, “a model example of applying International Law and of collaboration between coastal states in the region.”

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the Greek premier’s visit marks the relaunch of Greek-Libyan relations.

[ANA]