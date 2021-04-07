safety-mechanism-for-unaccompanied-minors

A national mechanism for the detection and protection of unaccompanied children who are on the road or living in precarious conditions will be launched in the coming days.

The mechanism is a joint initiative of the Migration and Asylum Ministry and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Arsis, METAdrasi and the Network for Children’s Rights nongovernmental organizations.

There are currently an estimated 3,854 unaccompanied minors in Greece, of whom 917 are either homeless or in precarious living conditions. An additional 2,025 unaccompanied are in long-term accommodation, with 1,380 in temporary accommodation.

The mechanism will set up a 24-hour phone line for the identification and location of children in need (0030-2132.128.888 and 0030-6942.773.030, via WhatsApp or Viber).