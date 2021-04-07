decision-on-new-lesvos-migrant-facility-expected-wednesday

The Municipal Council of Mytilene, on the northern Aegean island of Lesvos, will Wednesday convene to seal a previous decision for the creation of a new facility for asylum seekers in the remote location of Vastria.

Wednesday’s meeting comes a week after visiting European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson was greeted by the opposition of residents of communities located near where the new facility is planned.

The new structure’s normal capacity will be 3,000 people, but will be able to accommodate an additional 2,000 people. The licensing process and the announcement of the tender for the facility’s construction is expected in April.