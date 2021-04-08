NEWS

Police investigation under way into mystery death of Covid-19 patient

The police was called into an Athens hospital on Thursday to help investigate the mysterious death of a Covid-19 patient in an intensive care unit.

According to preliminary reports, the 76-year-old man was found dead in his bed by the morning shift of the Erythros Stavros hospital.

What prompted the hospital’s management to call in the police was the fact that he had somehow become disconnected from the ventilator that was helping him breathe.

The purpose of the investigation is to determine the cause of death and whether human error, negligence or foul play may have been involved.

