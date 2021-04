Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Benghazi, Libya Monday.

Dendias will have successive meetings with Hussein Atiya Abdul Hafeez Al-Qatrani, Deputy Prime Minister for East Libya, the mayor of Benghazi, Saqr Bujwari and Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh Issa.

Dendias will discuss current developments, as well as the future opening of a Greek consulate in Benghazi.

Dendias and Saleh Issa will give a press conference after their talks on Monday afternoon.