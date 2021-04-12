dutch-travelers-expected-in-rhodes-monday-in-tourism-experiment

Nearly 200 Dutch tourists were scheduled to arrive Monday on the island of Rhodes in an experiment to test whether vacations can be considered safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 189 guests, who were picked from at least 25,000 candidates, will stay for eight days at an all-inclusive resort on the island at a cost of €399 per person. The trip was organized by the travel industry.

The Dutch tourists will not be allowed to leave the resort and will have to quarantine for up to 10 days when they return to the Netherlands.

Also, they will be tested both prior and after the trip to see the efficacy of measures in containing the virus for international holidayers.