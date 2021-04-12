NEWS

Dutch travelers expected in Rhodes Monday in tourism experiment

dutch-travelers-expected-in-rhodes-monday-in-tourism-experiment

Nearly 200 Dutch tourists were scheduled to arrive Monday on the island of Rhodes in an experiment to test whether vacations can be considered safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 189 guests, who were picked from at least 25,000 candidates, will stay for eight days at an all-inclusive resort on the island at a cost of €399 per person. The trip was organized by the travel industry. 

The Dutch tourists will not be allowed to leave the resort and will have to quarantine for up to 10 days when they return to the Netherlands.

Also, they will be tested both prior and after the trip to see the efficacy of measures in containing the virus for international holidayers. 

Tourism Travel Coronavirus Initiative
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

coronavirus-information-campaign-in-12-languages
NEWS

Coronavirus: Information campaign in 12 languages

health-agency-sending-coronavirus-testing-teams-to-remote-islands
NEWS

Health agency sending coronavirus testing teams to remote islands

china-donates-20-000-masks-to-greek-migrant-reception-centers
NEWS

China donates 20,000 masks to Greek migrant reception centers

A high school teacher holds a document stating a negative Covid-19 self-test outside a school at Glyfada suburb, west of Athens, Monday. Home tests have been distributed to teachers and students aged 16-18, as authorities reopened high schools for students in the final three grades on Monday. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Greece pins hopes on mandatory home testing, opens schools

greece-to-start-vaccinating-citizens-over-40-in-june-minister-says
CORONAVIRUS

Greece to start vaccinating citizens over 40 in June, minister says