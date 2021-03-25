1821 Revolution a ‘day of pride’ for all Greeks, says Tsipras

Greek Independence Day and the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution (1821), is “a day of memory and pride for every Greek in the world,” main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.

“The revolutionary and democratic heritage of 1821 imbued our political institutions, historical conscience and collective memory,” he said in a Facebook message.

In contemporary times, Greece is waging another great battle, with the coronavirus pandemic,he continued, and highlighted the role of “modern-day heroes,” the doctors and nursing staff “who keep the country on its feet.”

[ANA-MPA]