Elpidophoros thanks Biden for celebratory message on 1821 bicentennial

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on Thursday expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for his remarks honoring the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution.

“Gratitude to President Joe Biden for his honoring the Greek Bicentennial and our Greek American Community with his words,” the Archbishop said in a tweet, in which he included a video message of the president on the historic day.

“We stand with the President for the values of both Greece and America– freedom, equality, and justice for all.”

Biden noted that the US and Greece relations will be stronger than ever during his administration. “I pledge to further strengthen our ties & advance our common interests.”

 

Church US 1821 Anniversary
